What happened between Drake and Plaqueboymax? Controversy explained

Popular Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax has updated fans after he called out Drake for comments the rapper made about his stream, explaining that he chose to ‘stand his ground’.

During a stream with Adin Ross, Drake explained that he had watched Plaqueboymax’s stream: “I was watching Plaqueboymax. I was watching him in a live studio session or some sh*t and I was like, ‘Yo, Adin would troll me so hard for watching this.’ I watched it for an hour.”

The clip made its way to Max, who said he had watched it with his cousin, and although he appreciated Drake watching his stream, he wasn’t going to be starstruck.

In fact, he didn’t appreciate how Drake described watching his content. He called out the tone as dismissive and felt the comment made his work seem like a joke:

“One thing I will say – even though it was Drake – I didn’t like how he said that sh*t. He was laughing like, ‘I was watching Plaqueboymax.’ Like, what are you laughing at? And why would Adin troll you for watching me? This isn’t a game.”

Where others may have just been happy to see one of the world’s most famous and successful artists talking about them, Max wanted to make sure he was being respected.

Drake follows Plaqueboymax

Instead of taking offense, Drake chose to follow the FaZe Clan member on social media, after speaking up for himself. On stream, Max explained how it played out:

“I appreciate the love and the fact that he’s even tapping in—it’s an honor. But I didn’t like how he dismissed me, like my sh*t is a joke. So I stood my ground. And guess what? Drake followed me.”

Plaqueboymax also revealed they had their first interaction after this, but chose not to disclose exactly what they discussed. “Because I stood my ground, I talked to Drake for the first time. Shout out to Drake. Obviously, I’m not gonna leak the messages – that’s private. But we talked.”

Drake’s stream with Adin Ross sparked controversy with other streamers too, notably xQc, after Drake made comments about his girlfriend, AikoBliss.

As for Plaqueboymax, his streaming career has gone from strength to strength. In September 2024, he hit over 28,000 Twitch subscribers, and he’s planning to stream every single day in 2025.