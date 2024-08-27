VTuber slams Twitch for “attacking her” after sudden ban and has lawyers involved

Twitch VTuber FeFe has hit out at the platform after suddenly receiving their seventh ban from the site, claiming the punishment is for “literally nothing.”

The self-proclaimed Punk VTuber has faced bans on the platform many times in the past, with most of them being quite unexpected according to the streamer.

Fefe was banned for the seventh time on August 27, 2024, causing her to hit out at the Amazon-owned platform through posts on her X account.

“Are you f**king kidding me?” she said in a quote retweet of the Streamerbans post. One of Fefe’s fans commented, asking her what happened. “Literally nothing,” she replied.

FeFe shared her thoughts in another post venting her frustration, and revealed that she has gotten lawyers involved in the past when trying to dispute her Twitch bans.

“OK Twitch & Dan Clancy we need to talk about this, this is my SEVENTH ban! Last time you indefinitely banned me,” she said. “I have messaged you, my talent management messaged you, MY LAWYERS HAVE MESSAGED YOU asking WHY I KEEP GETTING BANNED!!?? Your response was “Sorry we can’t tell you” WTF!?

“I requested a Twitch partner manager, and you told me ‘sorry your channel isn’t popular enough to be our priority’. WTF do you have against ME!? I love streaming on Twitch! I do my best to follow TOS! Many streamers don’t! Why are you constantly attacking me???”

Neither Twitch nor its CEO Dan Clancy has responded to FeFe’s post about her ban, and the VTuber has not shared any more details about why the punishment may have taken place.

Clancy has been quite involved with the community since he took over the position in March 2023. Since then, he’s regularly gone live on his Twitch channel. Just eight months after becoming CEO, he earned partner status on the platform and wrote a song about it.

He’s done various collaborations with other streamers throughout 2024 as well, including Spanish star Rubius and AMP co-founder Agent00. Clancy has also answered many on-stream phone calls from others.

