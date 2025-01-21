VTuber sics legal team on Twitch after platform mistakenly bans her for a month

Popular VTuber ‘MOTHERv3’ lashed out at Twitch after the platform erroneously banned her for fraud, taking a month to reverse the suspension that she’d created over 50 tickets to try and appeal.

MOTHERv3 isn’t your average VTuber. Rather than talking to chatters with her own voice, Mother utilizes a text-to-speech software that adds to her on-stream character of being an “artificially intelligent lifeform.”

She’s garnered over 107K loyal followers thanks to her unique broadcasts and eye-popping digital avatar — but she found her Twitch channel suddenly banned during the most profitable month of the year.

Mother was indefinitely banned from Twitch throughout late December to late January, which she says is easily the most lucrative period for any streamer on the platform.

“The month of December is easily more than I make in all of the summer months, combined,” she explained. “And Twitch ruined that with their incompetence.”

VTuber furious after Twitch mistakenly bans her for a month

So, what happened? According to Mother, her channel was mistakenly banned for fraud, likely due to “someone who gifted bits or subs or something and charged it back” from her stream.

However, when Mother called her bank to verify the purchases, she was assured they were all cleared, and asked her bank to reach out to Twitch on her behalf to clear things up.

When she attempted to contact Twitch’s Help Center and rectify the situation, she said they rejected her appeal within minutes. After emailing them hoping once more to appeal the ban, they sent her an automated message in reply, urging her to contact Twitch’s Help Center — which she’d already done.

Frustrated, Mother emailed them again, asking for a human representative to help her. Instead, she was urged to submit a request through their Appeals Portal and sent a survey. She claimed this cycle continued for weeks.

“I want you guys to know the past few weeks have been me sending in a ticket asking about my ban, them saying they cannot further elaborate on my ban reason, closing the ticket, and then sending me a survey,” she said in a January 21 broadcast.

Mother said that, in the last month, she’d submitted over 50 tickets to Twitch — and it was only after getting her legal team involved that her ban was reversed within seven days.

“Isn’t that funny?” she said, clearly furious. “I thought that was just funny, is all.”

During the stream, a fan reminded her that they’d been charged for subscription renewals to her channel despite her being banned — something she assured them she was looking into.

This is far from the first time a VTuber has been both confused and upset with a Twitch ban. In October 2024, VTuber chromuchromu was left baffled after she was banned for being ‘youth risky,’ despite her broadcasts being labeled as 18+, not to mention Twitch’s attire update that rocked the VTubing community that same month.