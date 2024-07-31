Viewers worried as AriaSaki uses chest pain to decide when to end long Twitch streams

Twitch streamer AriaSaki has sparked concern among her viewers after admitting that she uses chest pain as a gauge to decide when her broadcasts should end.

AriaSaki is a prominent streamer on Twitch, where she boasts over 657K followers. She’s known for her long broadcasts, some of which extend past fourteen hours.

During a stream in late July 2024, Aria complained of feeling pain in her chest, contemplating on whether or not she should call it off and rest.

“It’s fine, it’s not bad yet,” she said — but then revealed some information that shocked her viewers.

“I know my limit is when I start feeling sharp pains in my chest,” she explained. “It’s probably from all the caffeine. It’s not that bad. It just feels a little hokey-pokey here and there. It’s not sharp, don’t worry. Okay, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Despite her pleas, this statement left her fans concerned, who took to Reddit to express their worries for the streamer.

“This is dangerous at this point,” one user wrote. “It’s not like she’s doing a subathon or a special 24+ stream, she does these insanely long streams like three times a week.”

This commenter isn’t wrong; her past broadcasts are littered with numerous VODs exceeding past the five hour mark.

Instagram: ariasaki Fans of AriaSaki were left concerned after she revealed that she uses “sharp” chest pains as a way to gauge whether or not she should end her broadcasts.

Others pointed out that Aria drinks caffeine quite frequently, which the streamer herself suggested might contribute to her symptoms.

“She doesn’t get enough sleep,” another wrote. “She streams overwhelmingly so much (we’re talking 30+ hours, check her vods.) And to top it all off, she drinks caffeine and doesn’t exercise enough.”

Caffeine can cause an increase in blood pressure, which can in turn damage the body’s arteries, lessening blood flow to the heart. This can cause chest pain, as told by a report in Medical News Today.

However, chest pain from caffeine intake is reportedly uncommon, and a 2021 study shows that “moderate caffeine consumption does not adversely affect blood pressure in most people.”

Thus far, Aria hasn’t responded to the concerns surrounding her health on her social media channels, leaving fans curious to see what she’ll say about the situation — if she chooses to address it, at all.