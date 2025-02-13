Valkyrae reveals one reason why she’s “not allowed” to become a VTuber

Streaming star ‘Valkyrae’ revealed the surprising reason she isn’t “allowed” to become a VTuber, despite the rising popularity of virtual avatars in the broadcasting space.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae‘ Hofstetter is a prominent streamer with over five million followers across both Twitch and YouTube after a decade of making content.

Like many other broadcasters, Valkyrae shows her face while gaming or reacting to content with her fans — but there’s a growing number of internet stars who opt to hide their faces with interactive avatars.

In fact, there’s a slew of extremely popular VTubers on the net, such as IronMouse, Gawr Gura, Dokibird and more… and while several high-profile streamers have hopped on the trend briefly, Valkyrae says she isn’t “allowed” to try it out for herself.

Instagram: valkyrae Valkyrae is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch.

Valkyrae explains wholesome reason why she can’t be a VTuber

On February 13, 2025, Rae spoke about the possibility of commissioning a VTuber model for one of her streams, saying that her mother simply won’t allow it.

“Mom said I’m not allowed to ever have a [VTuber] model because she needs to see my face every stream,” Rae wrote.

The wholesome post sparked a slew of emotional reactions from fans and fellow streamers alike, with one responding, “That’s so sweet, tho.”

“Now that’s what I call real love,” another said.

“As a VTuber, I’d love for you to join us. At the same time, your mom is right. I like seeing your beautiful face every stream, too,” a VTuber wrote.

Valkyrae is quite close to her mom, having recently visited the Philippines to celebrate her mother’s birthday with her whole family, which she recorded in a YouTube vlog.

In fact, she even considered adopting a child with her mom back in 2023, but not much has been said about these plans in the months since then.

Valkyrae recently celebrated her 10-year streaming anniversary after moving back to Twitch in late 2024 when her five-year contract with YouTube expired.