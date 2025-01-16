Valkyrae reclaims Twitch throne as top female streamer just one week after return

Valkyrae is a popular streamer on YouTube and will co-host this years’ Streamer Awards.

The Queen is back. Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has ascended to the top of the Twitch charts once again, rapidly securing the top spot just one week into her stint after a five-year absence.

After five years of streaming exclusively on YouTube, Valkyrae closed out 2024 by announcing her return to Twitch. January 8, 2025, marked her first day back with the purple brand and in just a matter of days, she’s already making some more history.

One week on the platform has been enough for the 100 Thieves co-owner to clear all competition and become the most-watched female personality on Twitch.

According to data pulled from Streams Charts, Valkyrae tallied 706,000 hours of watch time in her first week back, placing her well ahead of the record-breaking IronMouse in second place.

YouTube: Valkyrae Valkyrae’s return to Twitch has been another landmark event for the content creator.

Valkyrae takes the crown on Twitch as most-watched female streamer

In first place, Valkyrae hurdled over the likes of the aforementioned VTuber, Emiru, ExtraEmily, and more, however, she did so without going overboard.

All up, she streamed for a total of 47 hours and 30 minutes over the course of her first week back on Twitch. That’s considerably less than some of her competition in the top 10, including IronMouse in second place, who streamed an additional 12 hours.

In terms of her peak, however, Valkyrae capped out at 36,907 concurrents. Others like by_Owl, Emiru, and HappyHappyGal managed to clear that particular marker between January 8 to January 14.

“The warmest welcome back to Twitch,” Valkyrae said in response to the news. Indicating no signs of slowing down anytime soon, her reply teased another stream for the very same day as the content creator doubles down on the streaming grind.

We previously called her the Queen of YouTube thanks to her staggering rise on the Google-owned platform. In fact, at the time, she was officially labeled the “fastest-growing streamer in the world.”

Now, she’s returned to where it all began and is clearly reaping the rewards.