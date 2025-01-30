Valkyrae claps back at Jeopardy for using inaccurate clue about her name

Twitch star Valkyrae clapped back at Pop Culture Jeopardy for asking a question with the wrong information in reference to her and her career.

Valkyrae’s influence has continued to dominate the streaming community since her return to Twitch in January 2025. While she became the platform’s most-watched female streamer in the first week of her return, Valkyrae’s accolades don’t stop there.

In 2021, she won Best Live Streamer at the Streamy Awards. Since then, she’s accumulated several other awards including Game Award’s Content Creator of the Year and Gaming Creator of the Year for Adweek.

However, it would be her award from 2021 that would lead to her name being mentioned on Pop Culture Jeopardy, a new series on Prime.

The show is hosted by SNL’s Colin Jost and features questions about pop culture. Some of the game’s categories include Alternative Rock, The Avengers, Broadway, MMA, Gen Z, and more.

During Episode 25 on Wednesday, January 29, one team of three chose the Streamy Award Winners category. They were prompted with the question: “In 2021, she won the live-streamer award. She once joked her mom named her for ‘The Nord Mythology Angels.’”

Valkyrae calls out Pop Culture Jeopardy for ‘inaccurate’ information

While the correct answer on the show was “Valkyrae,” whose real name is Rachel Hofstetter, Pop Culture Jeopardy referenced a falsehood in their question.

Though the question noted that Valkyrae’s mom came up with the name she uses on stream, the Twitch star quickly made it known that the information given on the show was false.

“Is this real???? The way it’s not even accurate,” Valkyrae tweeted after a fan brought the episode to her attention.

Fans thought the mistake was absurd and called out Pop Culture Jeopardy for “making sh*t up.” One fan sarcastically tweeted, “The mythical RAYCHEL,” in reference to the show saying that her name was influenced by mythological creatures.

Though the streamer’s most well-known name is Valkyrae, she originally began her online career under the gaming tag “Legend of Rae” as an ode to Legend of Zelda. However, she changed it to Valkyrae after learning about “Valkyrie,” a female warrior who guides the souls of the dead.

With the episode having already aired, there’s not much Valkyrae can do besides set the record straight — which she had no problem doing.