Valkyrae & Cinna forced to postpone week-long marathon stream due to LA fires

Popular streamers Valkyrae and Cinna were forced to put their plans for a week-long streaming marathon on hold due to the fires ravaging the Los Angeles area.

On January 6, a brush fire in Southern California’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood started to burn, destroying over 500 acres of land between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as it rapidly grew in size.

Since then, the blaze has continued to ravage the Palisades area, with a number of other fires also breaking out Malibu and Santa Monica.

Multiple homes, historical landmarks and other structures have been completely devastated in the wake of these blazes, spread further by “hurricane force winds” that battered the Los Angeles region on January 7.

Due to the severity of the fires, several high-profile content creators have had to put their projects on pause and flee their homes, including the likes of shroud and Cash Nasty.

Instagram: valkyrae Valkyrae was forced to put her surprise streaming marathon on hold due to fires ravaging the Los Angeles area.

Valkyrae & Cinna halt subathon amid Palisades fires

Internet star Valkyrae and rising Twitch icon Cinna have also been forced to postpone a week-long streaming marathon they’d planned together, as told in a broadcast on January 8.

The two streamers had special guests lined up and had even rented out and decorated an AirBnB for the broadcast, which they humorously named the ‘Sisathon.’

However, due to the fires, both influencers are pressing pause on the marathon until conditions get better, saying the house they’d rented is located in the active fire zone.

“Unfortunately, we have to reschedule,” Valkyrae explained.

“There’s no going around it,” Cinna added. “Everything is closed. Power’s out. The house is in the danger zone. We cannot risk it.”

“The house is between two different fires,” Valkyrae continued. “It’s crazy.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when the ‘Sisathon’ will actually happen, but Valkyrae and Cinna have both made it clear that the safety of their guests and fellow streamers will “always” come before making content.

