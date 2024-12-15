Ukrainian Twitch streamer suddenly surpasses Ironmouse’s subscriber record

Ukrainian Twitch streamer ‘evelone2004’ has surpassed star VTuber Ironmouse’s subscriber record, taking 2nd place in the site’s rankings in an unexpected turn of events.

In September 2024, VTuber and singer Ironmouse broke the world record for most active Twitch subscribers after reaching a total of 306,621 subs, thanks to her viral subathon.

She held on to this record for several weeks before being overtaken by Kai Cenat during his hugely successful Mafiathon 2 stream in November – he now holds the world record with over 700,000 subscribers.

However, just two weeks after Mafiathon ended, another streamer unexpectedly entered the fray, knocking off Ironmouse to challenge the status quo.

Twitch: ironmouse Ironmouse previously held Twitch’s record as the platform’s second most-subscribed streamer – but that record has now been taken by another broadcaster from Ukraine.

Who is evelone2004? Ukrainian streamer breaks Ironmouse sub record

On December 14, Ukrainian Twitch streamer ‘evelone2004’ managed to overtake Ironmouse’s subscriber record, garnering over 350,000 active subscribers.

Evelone, real name Vadim Kozakov, is a 28-year-old broadcaster from Ukraine known for hosting Counter-Strike 2 tournaments.

Evelone boasts over one million followers on his channel and a staggering 25.8 million hours watched as one of the top broadcasters from the region, standing in the top 5 most-subscribed channels on Twitch.

He also has another alias, Evelone192, under which he has a secondary Twitch channel that boasts over 2.4 million followers.

Evelone’s recent achievement just goes to show how many outstanding non-English speaking streamers are dominating the space, with names like Spanish-speaking broadcaster Ibai Llanos breaking records on Twitch with his viral boxing event in July 2023.

At the time of writing, Ironmouse hasn’t publicly responded to evelone’s accomplishment — but she’s made it clear that she’s happy for other creators who find success on the site, as evidenced by her excited reaction to Kai breaking her record in November.