Tyler1 wants to return to OnlyFangs despite WoW hardcore controversy

Just one week after quitting World of Warcraft, Tyler1 said during his Feburary 14 stream that he would love to participate in the next iteration of OnlyFangs, incidentally while playing WoW.

In his February 7 Twitch stream, Tyler1’s WoW character died in a raid after many of his guildmates ran away from the boss that they were fighting.

Frustrated with his guildmates for running away, the streamer said he was done with OnlyFangs and done playing WoW in general.

“Yea f**k this guild. F**k this I’m not going again. F**k these people, pu**ies. I don’t give a s**t. There’s like a handful that are good ones. These WoW players are all pu**ies. F**k yourselves,” said Tyler1 after dying in a raid with the guild.

His WoW hiatus lasted just four days, however, as the streamer returned to the game on February 11 and has since apologized for flaming his guild mates.

Despite his return, he has not rejoined the OnlyFangs guild at the time of this writing. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t in the future.

Tyler1 says he is open to playing in next iteration of OnlyFangs

During his February 14 stream, a fan sent a donation to Tyler1, asking if he would play in the next OnlyFangs run.

“Are you doing OnlyFangs 3.0, it will happen sometime at the end of the year, and is going to be even bigger than the current one?” read the donation.

“Sure wow, I’d love to, lot of fun. I would love to,” replied Tyler.

Fans are already speculating on the role Tyler will have in OnlyFangs 3. “OF S3: Horde Vs Alliance – T1 leading Horde, Soda on Alliance.” said one Reddit user. “Imagine it’s Alliance side, Tyler does the Race Quiz and gets Gnome.” said another.

The current OnlyFangs run has featured plenty of drama outside of Tyler1’s situation. Most notably, Pirate Software has quit streaming hardcore WoW after being removed from the guild back in January.

