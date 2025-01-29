Tyler1 roasts brother Erobb221 for Twitch ban during puzzle-marathon

After Erobb221 was banned on Twitch during a massive puzzle-making marathon, his older brother, Tyler1, took to his stream to roast him.

On Tuesday, January 28, Erobb was in the middle of a Twitch streaming marathon when his channel was suddenly removed from the platform.

“Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder,” a message reads on his profile.

As the news broke on social media, viewers shared posts speculating that Erobb’s showing of various TV shows and other potentially copyrighted material while completing the puzzle might have led to his ban.

While Erobb hasn’t publicly commented on his suspension at the time of writing, his older brother, League of Legends streamer Tyler1 had something to say after learning about it.

Tyler1 roasts Erobb after hearing about his Twitch ban

Tyler1 was made aware of his brother’s ban while streaming on his own channel, and seemed rather shocked after hearing about it.

“Erobb got banned? Wait, why is Erobb banned?” he said, before joking that he “hope[s] it’s permanent. GGs.”

As for how long Erobb’s ban actually is, however, we’ll have to wait to see if the Twitch star decides to publicly comment on the situation.

This is the first ban Erobb’s faced since 2022, when he was banned from Twitch for 30 days after comments made during QTCinderella’s Shitcamp event.

The exact reason was unknown, but Erobb speculated at the time it was because of a line of comments made towards one of his viewers in his offline chat.

“I cannot wait to see you at TwitchCon, I’m going to beat the f**k out of you,” he admitted to saying to a viewer at the time.

His 30-day ban in 2022 led to various streamers rallying around him in support, including Ludwig, OTK’s nmplol, and Mizkif.