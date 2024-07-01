Twitch’s Bleed Purple Statue awards revealed: Streamer Achievement Program explained

Twitch has announced the introduction of a Streamer Achievement Program, rewarding top performers with ‘Bleed Purple Statues’.

During TwitchCon Rotterdam 2024, the live-streaming platform revealed what “new features, programs, and experiences” users could expect to see on the horizon.

To “create more ways for people to come together”, Twitch announced a range of changes, from redesigning the mobile app to customizing Power-ups.

However, one addition in particular may be of interest to the platform’s most popular streamers – a new achievement program that rewards those drawing in the most (and longest) views.

Here is everything to know about the new Streamer Achievement Program.

What is the Streamer Achievement Program?

The concept is nothing new, with YouTube already rewarding its creators based on subscriber milestones. Nonetheless, this is the first time Twitch will be handing out physical awards.

Unlike YouTube’s current system, Twitch’s focus within its achievement program will be on viewership numbers rather than followers.

Depending on the number of hours users have watched a particular streamer, that creator may now be entitled to receive a Bleed Purple Statue as a way for Twitch to recognize “streamers who have dedicated their careers to building a community.”

Twitch’s Bleed Purple Statue eligibility

The achievement program is meant for streamers who have hit viewership milestones “most can only dream of”, meaning anyone looking to earn Twitch’s “special memento” will need to rack up some staggering numbers.

There are three tiers of Bleed Purple Statues that streamers can reach, each signifying a different level of achievement. They are as follows:

Tier 1: Streamers who accumulate 5 million hours watched on their channel will receive their first Bleed Purple Statue, recognized by its solid purple coloring. Tier 2: After 50 million hours of a streamer’s channel have been watched, they will qualify for the second tier and be gifted a marble Bleed Purple Statue. Tier 3: An impressive 250 million hours watched is required for streamers to earn themselves the highest tier, a chrome Bleed Purple Statue.

Zach Bussey posted on X (formerly Twitter) after looking at data dating back to 2015, sharing how many creators were “pre-qualified” to receive Twitch’s physical award, according to his calculations.

While 3,150 could expect a tier 1 Bleed Purple Statue, that number dwindled to 285 for tier 2, with only 25 creators able to receive a tier 3 chrome award. We’ll have to wait and see exactly which creators receive a statue in the mail.