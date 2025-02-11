TwitchCon 2025 locations & dates revealed: Venues, tickets, dates, more

TwitchCon 2025 has finally been announced, with the convention taking place in both Europe and North America once again. Here’s everything you need to know about the events.

TwitchCon is the annual celebration of all things Twitch, where the top streamers in the world congregate to meet fans and catch up with one another.

It often provides unique content for viewers, too, who don’t usually get to see their favorite creators together in person, and is never short of entertainment.

Twitch has shared a bunch of details about what’s to come in 2025, as TwitchCon celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Twitch TwitchCon is 10 years old in 2025.

This year, TwitchCon EU will once again be in Rotterdam, Netherlands, while fans over in North America will head over to the very familiar San Diego Convention Centre. The dates for each are:

TwitchCon EU : May 31-June 1, 2025

: May 31-June 1, 2025 TwitchCon NA: October 17-19, 2025

Better yet, Rotterdam Ahoy will remain the home of TwitchCon EU for 2026, too, while San Diego will be the home of TwitchCon NA right through to 2028.

Tickets

If you’re looking to buy tickets to attend the event, they are now available for Rotterdam. Tickets are €125 for a 2-day ticket or €75 per day purchased individually.

At the time of writing, there is less information about when attendees can buy tickets for the San Diego event, though we’ll make sure to keep you updated.

Dan Clancy, CEO of Twitch said: “For 10 years, TwitchCon has helped to connect and cultivate a huge global online community, offering them a chance to meet IRL and build unforgettable memories. An important role of our service is building a sense of belonging, our streamers and their fans have developed lifelong friends and we are thrilled to help unite them at our event.

“From streamers to viewers, major gaming publishers to top global brands, all areas of livestreaming connect under the one roof at TwitchCon to grow the streamer economy. We are so proud to have brought so many people together over the past decade and cannot wait to celebrate with you for our biggest TwitchCon Europe yet.’

Clancy has spoken in the past about wanting to also do a TwitchCon Asia but that doesn’t appear to be an option at this moment in time – though that could of course change in the future.