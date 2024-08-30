Twitch upgrades clip editor with new features perfect for TikTok-style videos

Twitch has upgraded its clip editor for the first time in years with new features that make it easy to create TikTok-style videos quickly.

The Amazon-owned platform’s clip editor quickly became one of its most popular features after its launch, and Twitch has continued to make it even better over the years.

On August 28, 2024, the company revealed the latest upgrade to its clip editor, adding a built-in way to create vertical videos to share on other social media platforms.

“When you create a clip, we will auto-generate a portrait version that can easily be shared to social for discovery,” Twitch said in a tweet.

When you click on the clip button on a stream, the new editor gives you the chance to edit both horizontal and vertical versions of the clip at the same time.

For the regular, horizontal version of the clip, all you have to do is choose the exact section and length you want to focus on. After, give the clip a name and click publish.

You can turn the clip into a TikTok video easily by clicking the “Edit Layout” button below the vertical version on the right side. From there, you can choose what sections of the stream to focus on, and even add a second source to the video.

Twitch’s blog post shows the streamer’s webcam stacked on top of their gameplay, for example. Once you choose your preferred layout, Twitch will remember it for future clips.

Twitch

From there, users can download and save both versions of the clips – or directly export them over to TikTok or YouTube if they have an account linked.

This update will be perfect for streamers and anyone who runs an account on TikTok or YouTube that shares clips of popular Twitch streamers.

Many streamers support fans who run those channels, including Twitch star Hasan who was left stunned after learning that a fan paid off his college debt by monetizing a channel full of his Twitch clips.

