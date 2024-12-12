Twitch unveils plans to “reward viewers” starting with massive new clip features

Twitch unveils plans to “reward viewers” starting with massive new clip featuresTwitch
Twitch has announced a slew of new clip features and upgrades along with plans to “reward viewers” who create clips.
For many years, clips have been one of Twitch’s most popular features and while other platforms such as YouTube have tried to implement their own versions, the Amazon-owned site reigns supreme.
Now, Twitch is going all-out on clips and wants to make the ideal of clipping more “rewarding” for viewers in the process by rolling out a series of improvements including a new leaderboard.
On December 12, Twitch unveiled key enhancements to clips with more in development.
Twitch adds new clip upgrades in huge feature overhaul
On X, Twitch announced that the site would now let viewers find and share the most viewed clips from each stream through a Top Clips Panel.
The platform also revealed that the revamped web version’s clip creation tool would be coming to mobile, simplifying the whole process.
Additionally, the Clips Manager can now let users search and filter specific clips to let creators find what they want with ease by sorting through dates, categories, channels and other metrics.
Finally, Twitch announced it was giving creators “more control over which clips show up on discovery surfaces” through a new setting that limits discoverable clips to Featured Clips only.
Twitch reveals clip experiments to better “reward” viewers
Aside from the features and upgrades, Twitch is also running some new experiments with clips including leaderboard to celebrate and honor loyal viewers who clip the most-watched segments during broadcasts.
“We’re already working on more ways to recognize and reward viewers who create and share clips to support their favorite streamers,” Twitch added.
CLIPS LEADERBOARD EXPERIMENT— Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 12, 2024
🏆 We're experimenting with a Top Clips leaderboard to recognize viewers who clip the most-watched moments during your stream
💜 We're already working on more ways to recognize & reward viewers who create and share clips to support their favorite… pic.twitter.com/6vMjWXCA9s
It’s not clear yet what those rewards will be, but if Twitch could find a way to monetize clips so creators earn more money, there could be major new incentives for users to take advantage of.
Lastly, Twitch confirmed another experiment in the form of “nudges” to encourage viewers to clip more when a chat is active.
CLIP NUDGES EXPERIMENT— Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 12, 2024
We're also experimenting with nudges to encourage more viewers to clip during your stream, when chat is most active
(We released this one before it was ready last week – this meant a lot of the features weren’t correctly present and it was showing up on… pic.twitter.com/d4K0d8XK7I
However, the test is only limited to a few channels at the moment, but expect to see it in more if it proves to be a success.
Given the popularity of apps like TikTok and the rise of short-form content, it makes sense that Twitch would invest more in clips and making it a more integral part of the experience.
We’ll have to see how these new features are received and just what the site has in store to better reward those who clip and create new content in the future, but for now, it seems like clips are a high priority for the platform