Twitch unveils plans to “reward viewers” starting with massive new clip features

Twitch has announced a slew of new clip features and upgrades along with plans to “reward viewers” who create clips.

For many years, clips have been one of Twitch’s most popular features and while other platforms such as YouTube have tried to implement their own versions, the Amazon-owned site reigns supreme.

Now, Twitch is going all-out on clips and wants to make the ideal of clipping more “rewarding” for viewers in the process by rolling out a series of improvements including a new leaderboard.

Article continues after ad

On December 12, Twitch unveiled key enhancements to clips with more in development.

Twitch adds new clip upgrades in huge feature overhaul

On X, Twitch announced that the site would now let viewers find and share the most viewed clips from each stream through a Top Clips Panel.

The platform also revealed that the revamped web version’s clip creation tool would be coming to mobile, simplifying the whole process.

Additionally, the Clips Manager can now let users search and filter specific clips to let creators find what they want with ease by sorting through dates, categories, channels and other metrics.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finally, Twitch announced it was giving creators “more control over which clips show up on discovery surfaces” through a new setting that limits discoverable clips to Featured Clips only.

Twitch reveals clip experiments to better “reward” viewers

Aside from the features and upgrades, Twitch is also running some new experiments with clips including leaderboard to celebrate and honor loyal viewers who clip the most-watched segments during broadcasts.

“We’re already working on more ways to recognize and reward viewers who create and share clips to support their favorite streamers,” Twitch added.

Article continues after ad

It’s not clear yet what those rewards will be, but if Twitch could find a way to monetize clips so creators earn more money, there could be major new incentives for users to take advantage of.

Lastly, Twitch confirmed another experiment in the form of “nudges” to encourage viewers to clip more when a chat is active.

However, the test is only limited to a few channels at the moment, but expect to see it in more if it proves to be a success.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Given the popularity of apps like TikTok and the rise of short-form content, it makes sense that Twitch would invest more in clips and making it a more integral part of the experience.

We’ll have to see how these new features are received and just what the site has in store to better reward those who clip and create new content in the future, but for now, it seems like clips are a high priority for the platform