Twitch under fire after “malicious” chargeback puts streamer in debt

Twitch streamer Viiki and others slammed the platform after a user who gifted her subs issued a chargeback with his bank that put her in debt.

The streamer appeared on the front page of Twitch back in January 2025 and said that during the broadcast, someone came in and gifted her a handful of subs.

However, after allegedly ‘forgetting’ that they had other bills to pay and “will need the money back,” Viiki claimed the user did a chargeback on nearly $250 worth of subs.

On social media, she called out Twitch for its lack of protection from chargebacks like this, mentioning that it makes her not trust subs or bits given to her on the platform.

Twitch called out after chargeback puts streamer in debt

“A reminder that Twitch does not in fact have ANY protection. Whilst I was on the front page on Twitch a month ago, I had someone come in and hang out for 6+ hours, boast about their money, donate subs/ bits that I was very grateful for. He has then proceeded to harass my community / talent agency because he ‘forgot he has other bills to pay so will need the money back.'” she said in the post.

“I feel like this is so malicious and my fun on the front page was dampened. I’ve been hit with a $242.32 chargeback. This makes me not trust ANY subs or bits coming my way. Twitch allowing chargebacks under these circumstances creates financial insecurity and sets a precedent for viewers to abuse the system”

Viiki went on to reveal that the chargeback had put her $111 into debt with Twitch, but as the post went viral on X, users flocked to her channel to use their Twitch Prime subs.

“You see, I can thank you for those!!! You can’t charge back twitch primes!!! Yet??” she added.

Luckily, with the help of her followers, Viiki was able to cover the $111 debt and announced she was actually owed money from the influx of subscriptions. Just a few hours later, she revealed an email from Twitch and called them out for “ignoring the context” of the situation.

“**update** is that nothing is gonna be done. We all know now that the viewer is a fraud and wanted attention from a front page slot and feel like a hero but Twitch is ignoring the context from his chat logs, emails/ tweets. Bleed purple more like bleed dry trynna pay them back ha,” she said.

Users then shared their similar experiences with gifted subs being refunded and called out Twitch for allowing it to happen so easily.

“Absoutely insane that this has been allowed to happen,” one user said.

Another remarked: “Wow ridiculous. Twitch should have said no refunds. There was no fraud so there should have been no refund.”

“I genuinely thought that sub was the best way to support cause we were protected by twitch. That’s so bad I would rather have donation now since PayPal protect us better,” replied a third.

This isn’t the first time Twitch has sparked backlash with streamers on its platform. Back in September, various VTubers claimed the Amazon-owned site was “bullying” them after several big-name creators were banned.