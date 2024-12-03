Twitch streamer vows to eat entire Christmas tree if he fails donation goal

Twitch streamer ‘DuckBoxing’ is raising money for charity — but if he doesn’t reach a very specific goal, he’ll have to eat an entire Christmas tree.

Yep, you read that right. DuckBoxing is making himself undergo an especially grueling punishment if he doesn’t meet his goal by midnight on December 16 as part of an unorthodox charity stream.

What is the goal, you ask? In order to avoid eating a literal tree, DuckBoxing will have to pluck out every single, individual pine needle from the Christmas tree in his home by the middle of the month.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: DuckBoxing Twitch streamer DuckBoxing is taking on a seriously wild challenge for his December charity broadcast.

Twitch streamer is plucking every single pine needle off Christmas tree for charity

Viewers can get in on the action by joining his Discord channel and guessing how many pine needles are on the tree. If they perfectly guess the exact needle count, they’ll win a cash prize equal to the stream’s donation total of up to $1,000.

DuckBoxing is also matching all donations up to $1,000 to fund this grand prize, an incentive for his self-explanatory ‘Eating the Tree’ charity stream benefiting Feeding America, a nonprofit network of food banks, pantries, and local meal programs across the United States.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While this certainly isn’t the wildest thing a streamer has done for charity, it’s definitely up there on our ever-growing list of over-the-top charity challenges undertaken by creators over the years.

For example, Twitch star Mizkif made himself stare at a wall for 10 hours straight for a charity stream back in January 2023, which raised over $11,000 for RAD, a program that covers the costs of mental health care.

And in 2022, Ludwig got the Twitch logo tattooed on himself after fellow streamer Valkyrae donated $15K to his charity stream.

Article continues after ad

DuckBoxing himself has also pulled off a few wild stunts on his streams, such as holding a broom over his head for one hour, eating an entire bottle of mustard, and spending 100 days inside a raft.

DuckBoxing’s ‘Eat The Tree’ stream is currently broadcasting on his Twitch channel, where viewers are weighing in with their guesses on how many pine needles his Christmas tree actually has.