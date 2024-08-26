Twitch streamer’s spelling mistake gets platform to change its name

Twitch streamer ‘herokerrey’ managed to get the platform to change their name as a joke after accidentally misspelling the website during a charity broadcast.

Herokerrey is a partnered variety streamer and Just Dance player who boasts over four thousand followers on Twitch, where she broadcasts part-time on top of her full-time job in tech.

On August 22, kerrey (real name Kelley) kicked off a charity stream for APAMSA (the Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association).

As an incentive to get her viewers to donate, Kelley offered to write their names on her body with a marker in exchange for a $5 contribution. Little did she know that the very platform she was streaming on would be one of those donors.

After sending some cash to her stream, Kelley, in keeping with her promise, attempted to write ‘Twitch’ on her forehead in blue marker — but ended up writing ‘Twith,’ instead.

Realizing her mistake, Kelley broke out into laughter… but that was far from the end of the ‘Twith’ saga.

Shortly afterward, Twitch leaned into the joke and updated their profile photo on Twitter/X, changing it to ‘Twith’ written in font similar to Kelley’s handwriting on a purple background.

Twitter/X: Twitch

“I can’t believe Twitch came in last night and donated to my charity stream and I spelled their name wrong,” she wrote in a tweet.

“Just be glad it’s not a permanent tattoo,” the company replied. “I have ‘amason’ tattooed on my leg.”

The entire situation made for a humorous and wholesome moment that went viral, prompting Kelley to take things even further. Since then, she’s started a petition in hopes of making ‘Twith’ a global emote on the streaming platform.

At the time of writing, her uservoice petition has 193 votes, and Twitch — er, Twith — still has the misspelling as their profile photo on Twitter.

Commenters across the net are calling the humorous situation “the funniest thing” they’ve seen on the internet in a while. In an exclusive statement to Dexerto, Kelley told us that she’s just happy her spelling snafu could make her viewers’ days.

“I’m so happy that this silly moment has made so many people smile, and next time I’ll remember my AB-‘s!” she said.

It’s one of many viral moments to crop up on the app as of late, including the moment streaming star Kai Cenat realized a child had stolen his mom’s credit card to donate $11,000 worth of gifted subs to his channel.