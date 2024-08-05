Twitch streamer’s car door destroyed in accident during IRL stream

AMP founder Agent00 was involved in a car accident during his IRL stream that saw another vehicle destroy one of the doors to his car.

Although Agent has been on Twitch since 2015, the AMP co-founder began streaming regularly in January 2022 and has amassed over 1.5M followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

His broadcasts primarily consist of Just Chatting, GTA V, Fortnite, and NBA streams, but occasionally, the creator ventures outside his room to bring his fans IRL.

Agent and his friends were IRL streaming on August 4, 2024, when they were parked on the side of the road, figuring out what to do next.

The driver opened his door to get out, and it was nearly smashed off the car – leaving everyone shocked.

“Woah, woah, woah,” Agent said after the impact. “Nah, come on n*gga… back to back bro?”

This wasn’t the only car accident that happened during the IRL Twitch stream, either. Just moments before Agent’s car was smashed, one of their friends was hit by a bus in the back corner of their SUV.

Luckily, the damage done to their car wasn’t nearly as bad as Agent’s driver’s door. It was just a scratch on the corner of the rear bumper.

However, the car accidents didn’t prevent Agent and his crew from enjoying the rest of their night. After ensuring everyone was okay, they walked to the nearby basketball court.

Everybody got together to play basketball until it got dark, and they decided to head back home. They were unable to drive the SUV with the damaged door, but they were able to get a ride just fine.

Agent and his friend aren’t the only ones to get in car accidents during IRL streams in 2024. On July 10, OTK member ExtraEmily was left frazzled after accidentally scraping the side of an NYPD cop car while riding down the side of the road.