Twitch streamer’s broadcast hijacked by scammer promising to make her viewers “jacked”

A Twitch streamer’s broadcast was randomly hijacked by a man who attempted to sell a confident-boosting “program” to her viewers.

Twitch streamer ‘Interjace’ was strolling through cobblestone streets when she was interrupted by a scammer posing as a YouTuber.

The Sweden-based streamer, who was enjoying Christmas markets and mulled wine, was talking to her viewers when the scammer walked right into her.

“Excuse me, are you streaming?” the man asked Interjace, who politely responded, “Yeah.”

The man, who said he was live on YouTube at the time, sparked up a conversation with the Twitch streamer, who has 3.4K subscribers on the platform.

Though she didn’t interject much, she lent her ear and her stream to the man as he attempted to sell a fraudulent product to her viewers.

“I’m training on how to be jacked for free. I want to show them,” the scammer told Interjace. He then said that he was selling a “program” at a “very decent price.”

“If you want to get confident and you want to get your dream girl, stay tuned,” he added.

Twitch streamer compares scammer to Andrew Tate

As Interjace continued her stream, she allowed the scammer to walk side-by-side with her as he bragged to her and her viewers that he would make them the most confident they had ever been.

At one point during their walk together, the man even asked Interjace to hold his hand. Though she was visibly taken aback, she continued their conversation.

When the streamer posted a clip of the bizarre interaction to her X, she said she had only been streaming for four minutes when “this alpha” showed up.

She also compared the man to Andrew Tate, who was cleared in November of inadmissible evidence in his human trafficking case.