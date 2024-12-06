Twitch streamer with longest subathon ever hits 20,000 subs after Kai Cenat shoutout

Twitch streamer Emilycc has crossed 20,000 active subscribers on her Twitch channel, following a massive boost in viewership thanks to Kai Cenat giving her promotion on his Mafiathon stream.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 broke the record for most subs ever, with over 720,000. He did so with a subathon capped at 30 days, but many subathons are infinite, instead ending when the timer hits zero

And, with enough support from their communities, these subathons will go on indefinitely, such as Emilycc’s.

Emily currently holds the record for the longest subathon ever on Twitch, with over 1,100 days live consecutively. Even more impressive, she has maintained this while averaging less than 200 viewers.

However, that all changed when Kai Cenat found her stream and gave her a massive shoutout during his Mafiathon 2, even interviewing her about her record-breaking subathon.

Emilycc hits 20k Twitch subs

As a result, her average viewership spiked to more than 1,000, peaking at over 11,000. And, even more impressive, she reached 10,000 subscribers shortly after Kai’s shoutout.

That sub count has continued to boom, now cracking 20,000.

It may have taken more than three years of streaming her subathon, but the hard work is certainly paying off. 20,000 subscribers equates to approximately more than $50,000 in earnings.

“Oh my god, I never thought in a million years this would ever happen,” Emily said after reaching 10,000 subscribers. “Thank you so much. …I never thought I would ever hit that [number]. That’s insane.”

She is now in LA, streaming with OfficeDrummer, who also received lots of exposure from Kai Cenat’s stream.

EmilyCC was invited to the Streamer Awards by QTCinderella, which takes place in LA on December 7. She will have to keep her stream live while attending.

This increase in subs will also keep the subathon going even longer, with each sub adding time to the counter.

Her increase in subs has taken her to the top 25 most-subscribed to streamers on all of Twitch right now too. You can watch Emily on Twitch here.