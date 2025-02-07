Twitch streamer passes out after speedrunning one of Guitar Hero’s hardest songs

Twitch streamer CarnyJared literally fainted from excitement after attempting to complete one of Guitar Hero’s hardest songs, Through the Fire and Flames, at 200% speed.

Through the Fire and Flames is a 2005 song by British power metal band DragonForce, hailed for its fast-paced twin guitar solos.

It quickly became a hit among metal fans and was even featured in several video games at the time, such as Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock as an unlockable bonus track.

It was later featured in Guitar Hero Smash hits and Guitar Hero Live, gaining a reputation as one of the series’ most difficult songs to complete.

Twitch streamer faints after Guitar Hero speedrun attempt

In the nearly 20 years since then, speedrunners and Guitar Hero enthusiasts have attempted to perfectly execute the famous song as quickly as possible, including Twitch streamer CarnyJared.

The 24-year-old broadcaster went live on February 7, 2025 to attempt DragonForce’s magnum opus at 200% speed.

A clip from the stream is going viral online after he fumbled the track at the last minute, leaving him completely flabbergasted at how difficult his self-imposed challenge was.

“Oh my god, it’s never gonna end!” the streamer exclaimed, getting up from his chair to jump up and down. “I can’t believe I just did that. …there is no way. I gotta sit down, I’m gonna pass out.”

Jared found a seat and almost instantly blacked out, just as he’d predicted, his body falling forward in his chair as he slowly regained consciousness.

“Oh my god, dude, what the f**k?” he shouted after waking up, the full force of his failure finally dawning on him. “Dude, no — oh my god. I swear, I think I just passed out for a second.”

Jared’s Twitch chat was just as energetic as he was, with one joking, “Bro is PALE!”

“Just need one more shot of coffee,” another suggested.

“I’m f**king dreaming, right?” another asked.

Jared is far from the first streamer to pass out during a live broadcast; in December 2024, Twitch streamer Elina fainted twice during an Indiana Jones playthrough due to low blood pressure before rushing herself to the emergency room.