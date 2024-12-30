Twitch streamer cries in pain as backflip attempt ends in disaster

Young Twitch streamer ‘2xRaKai’ ended up with a painful injury after attempting to pull off a backflip in the style of IShowSpeed.

YouTube star IShowSpeed is known for pulling off insane feats of athleticism, such as jumping over oncoming sports cars or attempting to break the world record for most backflips in 24 hours.

It seems that Speed’s enthusiasm has inspired his fellow streamers, judging by a broadcast from Twitch creator RaKai on December 29.

RaKai is a 16-year-old Twitch streamer known for his high-energy content and being friends with Kai Cenat. In fact, RaKai gained a substantial following after appearing on Kai’s Mafiathon 2 stream, and currently boasts over 333K followers on Twitch.

Twitch streamer RaKai fears he tore ACL attempting backflip

On the night of December 29, RaKai decided to put his skills to the test and tried doing a backflip five minutes into his stream.

In his attempt, he used his bedroom door to get some leverage to launch himself backwards… but he ended up falling on his knee, resulting in a painful injury.

The streamer winced in pain and hopped off the floor, later claiming that he was unable to put any weight on the limb whatsoever.

Forty minutes later, his screams caught his mom’s attention, who attempted to help him off the floor as he said his knee was “locked” up, worried that he might have to go to the hospital.

Despite the apparent pain, RaKai continued his stream for a few more hours as his mother tiredly berated him over the incident. The two later came to the conclusion that he’d likely torn his ACL, commenting that his knee looked particularly swollen.

“That’s silly thinking,” his mother scolded him as his chat urged him to get an ice pack. “What were you thinking?”

“I was doing anything for the clip,” RaKai admitted. “I gotta stop doing that, bro. What am I doing?”

Luckily, he was able to ice his knee with some frozen vegetables, and thus far, it looks like the streamer is alright — but he’s far from the first broadcaster to wipe out in front of his audience.

In July 2024, Kick streamer YourRage shocked viewers after an axe he was using to chop firewood broke loose from its handle and hit him in the eye – and that same month, League of Legends streamer ‘Thebausffs’ slipped and hit his head, drawing blood during a broadcast.