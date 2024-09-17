Twitch streamer completes 3,000 KM ultra-marathon from Berlin to New York

German Twitch streamer Arda Saatçi is going viral after completing a jaw-dropping 3,000 kilometer ultra-marathon all the way from Berlin to New York City.

Arda Saatçi is a prominent internet personality who boasts over 166,000 followers on Twitch, where he streams a variety of fitness-style content.

However, over the last several months, he’s been recording his massive journey from Berlin, Germany, all the way to New York in an impressive 3,000 KM (1,864 miles) “ultra-marathon.”

Throughout the course of his travels, Saatçi uploaded YouTube videos several times a week, first starting his marathon on April 17, 2024.

Although things got off to a solid start, the streamer ran into a major problem around the 14-day mark. As he approached the French border from Germany, Saatçi broke his shinbone — something that could have spelled the end for his ambitious objective.

“The first diagnosis was clear: that was it for the project,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “That was out of the question for me. There was only one goal: the bone had to grow back together as quickly as possible so that I could finish what I started.”

After “weeks of intensive rehab and very dark days,” Saatçi was able to continue his journey through Germany to France, racking up 1,263 kilometers out of his 3,000 km goal.

He wasn’t just running, though; the streamer also included other exercises in his marathon, recording his daily workouts with 300 push ups, 100 pull ups, and even core strengthening routines.

On September 4, Saatçi finally completed his trek through Europe, flying to the United States from south Portugal — and on September 15, finally completed his leg through New York City.

In an emotional moment captured on his Twitch stream, Saatçi broke through the finish line ribbon and embraced his wife, clearly exhilarated at finally mastering his marathon after struggling through such a massive injury.

On average, he ran 49 kilometers a day, as per stats tracked via his website, Cyborg Season. In total, Saatçi ran 3.041.9 kilometers and burned 4.84 kcalories a day.

Saatçi isn’t the only Twitch streamer pulling off major feats of strength lately; that same month, prominent streamer and Call of Duty pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin shattered the world record for most pull ups completed in 24 hours.

