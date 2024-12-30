Twitch streamer Cinna creates perfect cosplay of Squirrel Girl from Marvel Rivals

If there’s one Marvel Rivals character that has been crying out for a cosplay, it’s definitely Squirrel Girl – and Twitch streamer Cinna has answered the call with an excellent outfit on stream.

Marvel Rivals‘ version of Squirrel Girl was an instant hit with players, and quickly became the subject of plenty fan art and viral social media posts.

It was also noted that the 3D models for each character were incredibly detailed, allowing for easier creation of art, and of course, cosplays.

netease / marvel

Cinna proud of Squirrel Girl cosplay

So far though, only a few have attempted these cosplays successfully, and now Cinna can add her name to the list with this incredible Squirrel Girl outfit.

Revealing it on her Twitch stream on December 29, Cinna explained, “I am so happy. This is my first ever cosplay that I, like, built, by myself.

“I’m so happy with this,” she said again, before hitting the character’s default pose in the game.

Viewers were just as impressed too, especially considering this was Cinna’s first cosplay of her own making.

“The wig looks great. It’s usually the worst part of any cosplay,” one commented on Reddit.

“It helps when you already resemble the character you’re cosplaying,” another added. “Wow she needs some professional shoots now.”

The cosplay also went viral on X/Twitter, where Cinna replied to all the praise she received, “Thank you to everyone being nice. I made these pieces my self and put all the fur on and it was my first ever self-made cosplay.”

Cinna has been one of the breakout stars on Twitch in 2024, with her follower count booming from just over 100,000 at the start of the year, to more than 500,000 in December.

Her average viewership has also more than doubled, from 2,000 in January to 5,000 in November, according to stats site SullyGnome.

Her collaborations with other streamers like JasonTheWeen have helped, but so have many of her viral clips on social media, with this cosplay just another example of that.

