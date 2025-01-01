Twitch streamer calls cops on girlfriend after she accuses him of cheating

Twitch streamer NoLimitJay called the police on his girlfriend after an altercation in which she accused him of cheating.

Clips of the December 30 stream, which no longer appears on NoLimitJay’s Twitch channel, circulated on X and subsequently went viral.

In the footage, the streamer asked his partner, Malia, “Why are you still throwing sh*t” as the latter walked towards him with a drink and threw it at him. “You do that, you’re going to jail,” Jay claimed, immediately before the liquid was thrown at him.

Malia continued throwing more liquid at Jay, eventually emptying a full bottle of water directly on top of him while he contacted the police. “I don’t know this person anymore,” he told the call handler.

Claiming “Once again y’all, this is not over no girl,” Monroe can be heard in the background spelling out another woman’s name before the clip cuts to Jay letting police enter the apartment.

“All this started earlier with a little argument. One thing turned to another and that was that. She’s been antagonizing me and I just want her to leave.”

After requesting identification, Jay asked the officer if they could not read the information out loud as he was streaming, to which the second officer, seen in the background, called out “How about we cut off the camera.” Jay proceeded to mute the microphone.

In response to a now-deleted post on her Instagram, several replies to an unrelated post on her account voiced their concern. “Girl, please don’t do this. People love you and care for you even I can just listen to you.”

Malia subsequently posted a follow-up message that read “I’m okay thanks for the prayers. I won’t be on here for a while.” NoLimitJay has continued to stream on Twitch following the altercation, his latest broadcast taking place over the New Year.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).