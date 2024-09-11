Twitch streamer berated with racial slurs by New Yorker for filming in public

Twitch streamer JustKeth once again found herself at odds with a local while traveling in New York after a woman berated and hurled racial slurs at her for broadcasting in public.

It’s not unusual to see the occasional IRL Twitch streamer get confronted by people while they’ve got their camera equipment out in public spaces.

For instance, one creator found himself getting chased by an angry man while streaming in a park in Amsterdam after the guy took issue with the idea of possibly being filmed.

Article continues after ad

Now, another streamer has been scolded by a local during their travels; Twitch streamer JustKeth, who’s known for broadcasting her trips abroad to the tune of 78,000 followers.

Instagram: justketh_irl JustKeth is a Twitch streamer known for sharing her travels abroad.

Keth was streaming herself going out and about in New York City when a woman on the street angrily rebuked her for filming.

“Miss, get your camera out my face,” the woman said, despite Keth angling the camera toward the floor.

Article continues after ad

“It’s not on your face,” Keth explained.

Article continues after ad

“What the f*ck is y’all doing?” the woman continued. “Do you know me? Keep your f*cking camera out my face! You dumb b*tch.”

“It’s not on your face!” Keth shouted back before retreating into nearby Starbucks… but the woman followed her inside to continue the confrontation.

“Come in here with your New York sh*t. You better get your f*cking camera out my face. Didn’t I tell you? You crazy b*tch! Is you crazy? Caucasian b*tch!”

Article continues after ad

The woman continued ranting at Keth, even lobbing racial slurs toward her as she yelled at the streamer.

“Welcome to America,” Keth sighed to her viewers. “Guys, she’s not going out. What should I do?”

This is far from the first time Keth has had an uncomfortable and downright hostile interaction with locals during her travels. In fact, one man demanded that she pay for his food due to German filming laws while she was staying in the European country earlier this year.

Article continues after ad