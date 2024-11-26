Twitch streamer begs for Kai Cenat’s attention by saying “Mafiathon” 100K times

A Twitch streamer has gone viral by trying to get Kai Cenat’s attention by saying “Mafiathon” 100,000 times.

Kai Cenat’s latest subathon, Mafiathon 2, has caught the attention of mainstream celebrities and content creators alike as they find ways to make appearances on his legendary stream.

One streamer went viral earlier in November for refusing to end his stream until Kai invites him to the Mafiathon 2 mansion or the AMP house in Georgia, and he’s been live for almost 27 full days so far.

Twitch streamer Nizzy_ is attempting to get Kai’s attention as well, but he’s not dedicating himself to a long stream to put himself in front of the Twitch star.

Twitch streamer sets off to say Mafiathon 100k times

Nizzy started the broadcast on the evening of November 24, and quickly made his way to saying the word 10,000 times.

He shared a clip of him hitting the milestone on X and has continued to update his followers on his progress over the next couple of days.

It quickly caught the attention of X user Scubaryan, who shared a clip of him repeating the word after 24 hours of his stream.

Nizzy eventually reached the 20,000 milestone and was quite excited. To keep his word-repeating stream interesting, he placed a screen capture of Kai’s broadcast in the bottom right corner.

Users reacted to the post, with many tagging Kai to get the Twitch star to see Nizzy’s broadcast.

“Ngl @KaiCenat look at this,” one user said.

Another commented: “Nah we gotta get Kai to see this.”

This guy actually has potential tho no way he did it this long,” a third replied.

This comes just after Kai Cenat linked up with EmilyCC, a Twitch streamer who has been live every day for the last three years. Shortly after their stream together, Emily reached 10,000 active subscribers – which made her break down in tears.

Back in December 2021, another streamer went viral after saying the word Mario one million times over the span of 15 days.

