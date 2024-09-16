Twitch streamer beats Guinness World Record for “butt-hooping” but there’s a catch

A streamer shattered the Guinness World Record for “butt-hooping” live on Twitch, but there’s a big problem that won’t make her achievement official.

Just days after former CoD pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin broke the pull-up world record, another Twitch streamer stepped up to conquer another.

On September 14, Twitch streamer PineappleHoops took aim at the record for “butt-hooping” by attempting a one-hour challenge during a streamathon.

Butt-hooping, also known as “booping,” involves rotating a hula hoop around the bum with the record being measured by how long one can go making continuous rotations.

Amazingly, not only did she beat the record, she crushed the current record holder by nearly ten minutes.

In March 2024, Andrea M, aka ‘hulamyhoop,’ broke her own world record for “longest duration hula hooping on the bum” after going 55 minutes and 4 seconds. Video of the record was later posted by Guinness World Records on April 9.

Although PineappleHoops may have broken the existing record, the streamer informed her viewers that she wouldn’t be getting any of the accolades, because it wasn’t done in any official capacity.

“I beat the current world record today,” she said. “It’s not official, because I haven’t set up that with Guinness or done all the admin [work] or whatever. But the world record is 55 minutes and I did 65, so in my book it’s official. World’s best butt right here.”

PineappleHoops has been perfecting her butt-hooping craft for quite some time. Back in 2023, the streamer set a then-personal best of 22 minutes, showing that she’s come quite a long way.

We’ll have to see if the streamer ends up contacting Guinness to set up an official attempt to break the record now that she’s proven that she is able to do it. However, she may want to become consistent with her times before committing to an official record-breaking stream in the future.