Twitch reveals new Bleed Purple Statue to rival YouTube’s Play Button

Twitch has just revealed the Bleed Purple statue, its first-ever physical achievement award that rivals YouTube’s sought-after Play Button.

Launched back in 2012, YouTube’s Creator Rewards program has seen millions of physical Play Buttons sent to creators around the world.

YouTube offers awards when a channel hits 100K, 1M, and 10M subscribers, while creators like PewDiePie and MrBeast have seen special versions for 50 and 100 million sub milestones.

Revealed on August 20, 2024, Twitch is now offering its first-ever achievement award called the Bleed Purple statue.

Announced in a post on Twitter/X, the Amazon-owned platform says the Bleed Purple Statue is presented to streamers who achieve 5M, 50M, and 250M hours watched.

“Introducing the Bleed Purple Statue. Inspired by the Bleed Purple emote and presented to streamers who have achieved 5M, 50M and 250M hours watched, it’s heavy, shiny, and represents the incredible dedication and passion you pour into building community on Twitch,” they said.

The post is accompanied by a video that shows some of the massive names on the platform that will receive their very-own Bleed Purple Statue. Hasan, with 250M hours watched over the years, will receive the highest award – the statue in a chrome colorway.

Minecrafter Tubbo, with 50M hours watched, will get the statue in marble. OTK member Extra Emily, with 5M hours watched, will get the statue in Purple.

Streamers flooded the comments with their thoughts, with many of them excited for the new award program.

“Ok this is actually so cool! Something like this has been asked for years can’t wait for mine!” one user said.

Another commented: “Cool thing. Can’t wait to get it.”

“Such a huge accomplishment! The statues are awesome!” replied a third.

This comes just a day after Twitch revealed its new Drop Ins feature that gives streamers the ability to “knock” on other creator’s channels to request a collab.