Twitch permabans Destiny’s son for “violent threats” after shooting dad with toy gun

Twitch has hit Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnel’s son with a permanent ban on the platform after the teen appeared to shoot his father with a toy gun on stream.

Like father like son. Just like his dad, Destiny’s son ‘Nathaniel The Memer’ has been indefinitely banned from the site.

Back in 2022, Destiny was permanently banned from the purple platform for violating Twitch’s community guidelines on hateful conduct. Now, two years later, his son has been banned for his own controversial broadcast.

Article continues after ad

On July 19, 2024, Nathan was streaming on Twitch with a broadcast titled “Chill stream | Destiny Execution Soon.”

During the stream, Nathan loaded what appeared to be a toy Airsoft gun before walking off-camera and seemingly firing it at his dad, causing him to scream out.

In an email sent by Twitch, the site decided to ban the creator for “serious violent threats” and referred to his stream title as the reason for the indefinite suspension.

Article continues after ad

The ban has already caused controversy, with Asmongold speaking out against it.

Article continues after ad

“It doesn’t need to be an indefinite. This is like a three-day, a week maybe. It’s a joke. It’s obviously a joke,” he slammed. “Chill out. It’s so weird to me. What kind of f***king morons are running things over there? I know what kinda morons – it’s people that don’t like Destiny. It’s not principled. There’s no logic involved in this.”

Destiny’s son being banned on Twitch comes as his father was briefly banned on Kick for controversial comments about a firefighter who died during an assassination attempt against Donald Trump at one of the former president’s rallies in Pennsylvania.

Article continues after ad

However, Bonnel was reinstated on the platform a few days later after its co-founder and fellow streamer Trainwreck chatted with the site’s moderation team, leading them to reverse their decision.