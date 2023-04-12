Twitch Partners slam the platform for not offering 50% off TwitchCon tickets

Streaming platform Twitch has come under fire from partners and community members for not offering a discount on TwitchCon tickets for their upcoming Paris event, a deal that has previously been in place.

Each year, streaming service Twitch puts together a massive convention, inviting content creators from the platform to do meet and greets with fans as well as connect with other streamers.

This year however, TwitchCon Paris 2023 has come under fire from partners for not offering up a 50% discount on tickets, something that the convention has typically done in the past. As a result, partners have taken to social media to voice their frustration and disappointment at the news.

On Twitter, one Twitch partner revealed that, after reaching out to Twitch, the Amazon-owned site confirmed that the discount would no longer apply this year. The message from Twitch support reads; “There is no partner discount for TwitchCon Paris 2023 ticket. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Twitch Partners call out company for no longer offering discounted TwitchCon tickets

As one might expect, Twitch partners are not happy about the new development.

“No thank you, 50% is already stripped away now the tickets are more expensive?” Began another Twitch partner. “I don’t see TwitchCon lasting another year. What’s next you fire all staff mid-event to make profit? You don’t care about anyone on your platform why should we collect our life savings to make this?”

Another wrote, “The platform continues to get worse while others make creator-positive changes. Not sure how long Twitch thinks they’ll get away with pulling BS like this lol.”

Time will tell if Twitch decides to backflip on this decision. However, at the time of writing the streaming platform appears to be doubling down on the move. TwitchCon Paris runs July 8 – July 9, meaning there’s only a few weeks left for discounts to be reinstated.

