Twitch names Ironmouse “Demon Queen of the Year” after subathon success

Ironmouse has been named Twitch’s “Demon Queen of the Year” following a massive 12-month and hugely successful subathon.

Twitch unveiled its 2024 recap, highlighting some of the biggest streamers on the platform, particularly prevalent games, and any new trends that became mainstays throughout the year.

One such Twitch streamer who got a massive shoutout in this recap was VTuber Ironmouse. As one of the biggest names in the VTuber space, Ironmouse has consistently grown in popularity and notoriety, with 2024 being their most successful year yet.

So much so that Twitch named Ironmouse the “Demon Queen of the Year” following their record-breaking subathon success, dedicating a whole section of the platform’s recap to the VTuber.

Ironmouse crowned Twitch’s “Demon Queen of the Year”

“Ironmouse, our cringe demon queen, grew her community to an astounding 320K subs and raised money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation along the way,” reads the mention in the Twitch 2024 recap.

“Virtual avatars took over Twitch this year, with the VTubing tag being used 11M times. People fell in love with these characters, their worlds, and the communities they’re building.”

To raise even greater awareness of Ironmouse’s new title, Twitch even shared its praise on a massive billboard. Ironmouse reposted this shoutout on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it “Anime woman jumpscare.”

In September 2024, Ironmouse managed to defy the odds and overtake Kai Cenat as the most subscribed streamer on Twitch. While they lost their top spot only a few weeks later, their meteoric rise on the platform is nothing to scoff at.

2024 wasn’t completely smooth sailing for Ironmouse, however. The VTuber was left shocked after YouTube briefly took down their main VOD channel because the platform wanted Ironmouse to hand over personal information to confirm their identity.

Despite these problems on YouTube, Ironmouse’s success on Twitch continues. They currently boast over 320,000 subscribers, which isn’t showing any signs of going down but growing in the near future.