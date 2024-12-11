Twitch named “Whats up brother!” the phrase of the year

Sketch’s ‘What’s up brother?’ has been named the catchphrase of the year in Twitch’s 2024 Recap.

Like Spotify Wrapped, Twitch has released its 2024 recap, which spotlights some of the platform’s biggest streamers, highlights which games were the most played, and explains all the most popular trends that emerged throughout the year.

Alongside Kai Cenat being named the “standout streamer” for 2024 and Ironmouse getting their flowers as the “demon queen of the year,” Twitch also celebrated the most iconic phrase used across the platform.

“What’s Up Brother!” named the phrase of the year by Twitch

For those who have been keeping up with Twitch and TikTok throughout the year, the result won’t likely be a big shock, with Sketch’s “What’s up brother!” taking the glory and getting recognized by Twitch as an expression “used by everyone from streamers to pro athletes.”

Twitch also noted how Sketch’s “favorite brother Jynxzi crushed it in 2024 too, growing his community by 101.3%! Now THAT’S what’s up.”

In 2024, the 25-year-old content creator quickly became one of Twitch’s most talked-about and watched streamers. After achieving early success on TikTok, Sketch managed to find an even bigger audience on Twitch, amassing over 1.5 million followers.

He stood out from the pack thanks to his humorous mannerisms and catchphrases, the pick of the litter being when he holds up his finger and states; “What’s up brother!”

How did the “What’s up, brother!” phrase become so viral?

The expression went viral on TikTok in March 2024 after a TikToker dared women to approach their boyfriends and say the phrase exploded into a massive trend across the platform.

Since the trend began in March this year, over 450 million posts focused on this expression have been shared.

What’s more, “What’s up, brother!” has also become a well-known expression in the NFL, who created a video mimicking Sketch’s viral catchphrases in July 2024. Sketch is a fan of the NFL and has collaborated with the organization on multiple occasions.