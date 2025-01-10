Twitch just had its lowest-viewed month in 4 years

December 2024 marked Twitch’s lowest-viewed month since July 2020 — but despite this drop in viewership, streaming activity on the platform actually increased.

Twitch is one of the internet’s leading live streaming platforms, boasting a slew of top content creators who have moved back to the site from other competitors like YouTube and Kick as of late 2024.

Although big names like Valkyrae, Ludwig, and more returned to Twitch by the year’s end, December 2024 marked the company’s lowest-viewed month in four years.

Twitch sees lowest views since July 2020

As reported by StreamsCharts, viewers watched a total of 1.58 billion hours on Twitch that month, seeing an 11% decrease in overall watch time. This is the first time views have hit such a low number since July 2020.

While December is usually a slower time on Twitch (likely owing to the holiday season), streamer activity actually grew in late 2024, seeing an increase in the total number of streamers as well as the number of channels broadcasting at the same time.

StreamsCharts

That month also saw a jump in the variety of content from streamers on Twitch, who broadcast in 43,200 different categories, the highest such number since March.

As usual, Just Chatting was the most popular category on offer with over 1.5 million views, with GTA V, Path of Exile and Fortnite following close behind with 99M, 69M and 68M monthly views, respectively.

Japanese streamers lead the way on Twitch

These aren’t the only interesting takeaways from December 2024; the most-viewed channels also boasted a wealth of geographical variety, with Japanese streamer shaka_FPS leading the fray at 305 hours viewed.

In fact, four Japanese Twitch streamers broke through the Top 10 most-viewed channels that month, including Junichi Kato, darumaisgod, and RTAinJapan.

StreamsCharts

Australian streamer Quin69 and German creator ellasn97 also made the cut, with American juggernaut Kai Cenat seeing a drop in views to take third place, overall following the massive success of his Mafiathon 2 stream in November 2024.

Despite December being the lowest-viewed month on Twitch record since 2020, activity on the site has seen a major increase, with streamers from across the globe getting a chance to shine as games like Marvel Rivals take over the platform.

