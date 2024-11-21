Twitch just banned one of its biggest critics ahead of exposé stream with Asmongold

One of Twitch’s biggest critics has been banned on the platform before his planned exposé stream with Asmongold.

For over a month, Twitch has been under fire for allegations of antisemitism on the site. The controversy began after users discovered it had blocked account sign-ups in Israel ever since the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Following this, Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres called on Twitch to “stop popularizing those who popularize antisemitism,” singling out Hasan’s political content, specifically.

Dan Saltman has been one of the most vocal users on X, demanding Twitch CEO Dan Clancy’s resignation while urging companies to stop advertising. This seems to have been effective, as over ten major companies reportedly pulled their ads over the controversy.

Twitch star Asmongold had even planned to do a stream with Saltman, claiming that there was information about the site that hadn’t even come to light yet.

“I don’t want to spoil a whole lot, but he and I have had conversations about this. All of the information that’s going to come out has not come out,” he said. “In fact, some of the most damaging information has not come out yet.”

While Asmongold said he would move to Rumble or Kick if Twitch banned him for his upcoming broadcast with Saltman, it doesn’t seem like that stream will be happening on the purple platform anyway.

On November 21, Saltman revealed that he was banned on Twitch indefinitely for “extreme harassment.”

“Today [Dan Clancy] banned me indefinitely. This came immediately after I put in a ‘data request’ in preparation for deleting my account, likely to keep me from speaking with other creators,” he said. “Twitch is feeling the heat, but it’s only going to get hotter.”

In a follow-up message, Saltman said that he had been running around-the-clock broadcasts explaining how to do activism against Twitch’s advertisers and noted that he was banned just after putting in his request to have his account deleted.

Despite the setback, Saltman says he’ll continue on in his campaign.

“In the coming days and weeks you will see significant inroads made on cracking the shell of this hateful organization. In the meantime, the best that you can do is to continue to call your local representatives and continue to reach out to advertisers showcasing them the hatred Twitch allows out in the open.”

As for the Asmongold stream, Saltman said the reason it hadn’t happened yet was because the streamer was creating a “big PowerPoint” that he wanted to go through.

However, now that Dan is banned, even appearing on Asmongold’s stream would violate the site’s community guidelines, so if the broadcast were to happen, it would need to be on a different platform.

We’ll have to see what happens in the days ahead and if Asmongold decides to join Rumble or Kick to see this exposé stream through.