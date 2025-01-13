Twitch joins war on ad blockers by hitting users with discouraging messages

Twitch is trying to crack down on viewers who use ad blockers with new prompts urging them to get Turbo instead.

Just like YouTube before them, Twitch is now taking drastic action to get users to stop using ad blockers, but viewers say they won’t be intimidated by the Amazon-owned platform.

On January 13, 2025, viewers began to report seeing new popups on Twitch when tuning into broadcasts.

So far, two different types of prompts have begun popping up, each one pleading for users to either turn their adblockers off or subscribe to Twitch Turbo for an ad-free experience.

Article continues after ad

Twitch takes aim at ad blockers with new prompts urging users to get Turbo

In posts across X, users began to post screenshots from streams where Twitch took issue with their ad blockers.

In one, uploaded by ‘Pirat_Nation,’ a viewer was tuning into Asmongold‘s stream and received a message that said: “Wait, you’re running ad block? Support zackrawrr’s earnings by turning off ad block.”

Article continues after ad

Another, shared by ‘melmedardas,’ didn’t mention a streamer by name, but instead said: “Running ad block? Consider Turbro. Twitch Turbo enables ad-free viewing while still supporting streamers.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Twitch Turbo costs $11.99 USD per month, slightly less expensive than YouTube Premium at $13.99, and lets users watch streamers without being interrupted by ads.

Netizens were not thrilled by Twitch’s new strategy and called out the platform for this update, especially since the site already does a good job at detecting plenty of ad blockers, to begin with.

“Twitch already has embedded ads that adblockers can’t bypass by default. What else do they want?” one asked.

Article continues after ad

“Twitch has the most annoying ads ever, there’s no way I’m turning off my ad block,” blasted another.

“You better not start this sh*t… the adblocker doesn’t even block ads on Twitch, anyways. It hasn’t for at least a year or two, like come on now.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first site to take drastic measures to shut down adblockers, either. YouTube has been fighting against the tools for years, even going as far as adding a new feature designed to break them forever, all while increasing the cost of Premium in the process.