Twitch is going to space as NASA locks in out-of-this-world stream

NASA is set to go live from outer space as a unique Twitch stream hosted from the International Space Station has been announced, giving viewers a chance to interact with astronauts from all the way back down on Earth.

While we’ve all sorts of innovative streams on Twitch over the years, be it Twitch Plays Pokemon or the rise of marathon broadcasts, NASA is set to take a giant leap for the streaming industry.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration agency has announced a livestream set to take place on Twitch, though it’s not just any old broadcast. This unique event will be streamed directly from the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting 250 miles away from Earth.

This unique Twitch stream, scheduled for 8:45AM PT | 11:45AM EST on Wednesday, February 12, will allow viewers to interact with an astronaut out in space all from the comfort of their home.

NASA In space, no one can hear you stream.

NASA is taking Twitch into space

There have been plenty of livestream feeds from outer space before, many of which remain active today. Even from the ISS, there’s SpaceTV-1 broadcasting up to 20 hours a day, sharing the station’s view of Earth. Some of these broadcasts share simpler imagery while others give us insight into full spacewalks.

But what makes this new event stand out is the engagement with astronauts onboard. Throughout the event, astronaut Don Pettit will be speaking directly from the ISS, taking questions from viewers in the chat and explaining his day-to-day lifestyle while off the ground.

Not only that but fellow astronaut Matt Dominick will also be speaking from NASA’s ground base, having just returned from a seven-month mission.

NASA will be streaming the event directly on its official Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience. Furthermore, NASA’s Director of the Office of Communications, Digital and Technology Division, Brittany Brown, has assured this is only the beginning on Twitch.

“This event from space is the first of many,” Brown said in a press release. Perhaps Kai Cenat’s wish of being the first streamer in space is closer than we think.