Twitch faces criticism over “favoritism” after Lacy gets instantly unbanned

Twitch has faced backlash from small streamers and viewers on their platform following FaZe Lacy getting banned and then quickly unbanned.

The suspension lasted just 36 minutes and 18 seconds, according to StreamerBans. Fellow FaZe member Jason revealed on stream that he contacted Twitch CEO Dan Clancy to intervene. “I called him, and he was like, ‘Did someone get suspended?’ He didn’t even know what was going on,” Jason said.

Moments later, Jason’s chat informed him that his account had already been reinstated.

Article continues after ad

Why did FaZe Lacy get banned?

On January 4, 2025, FaZe Lacy’s account was allegedly hacked, resulting in inappropriate images being broadcast during a live stream. Shortly afterward, Twitch issued a ban on his account, which has amassed over 1.1 million followers.

The streamer confirmed the ban via a post to his Twitter/X account: “I am hacked, I have no access to my account and can’t end my stream. Working on it now sorry for anyone who is seeing this disgusting stuff.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Twitch backlash over “unfair” unban process

The swift resolution of the ban, coupled with viral clips of FaZe Jason claiming he called Twitch CEO Dan Clancy to have Lacy unbanned, sparked some criticism. Small streamers and viewers voiced concerns about Twitch’s handling of bans and perceived favoritism.

X: jasontheween FaZe Clan members are some of the top streamers on Twitch

“So if you’re friends with the right people, rules just don’t apply? Interesting,” a user said, as one more chimed in, “Not fair nor balanced. Proof it’s not what you know but who. Hard work and effort mean nothing on these platforms.”

Article continues after ad

While others highlighted the ban and appeal changes mentioned at this year’s Twitch Con, “So what was the point of that whole 15 minute presentation at TC on the new appeals system if larger creators can just skip the whole process like this? Favoritism at its finest.”

Another said: “It’s frustrating to see @Twitch @TwitchSupport quickly unban certain individuals while others, like us, remain wrongfully suspended and completely ignored.”

Article continues after ad

Twitch bans have always been a hot topic in the streaming community with various streamers big or small often being banned for different reasons.

Article continues after ad

To many, Twitch bans still make no sense, and the continued crackdown on VTubers has only amplified those thoughts. Furthermore, Lacy’s short-term ban shows that the feeling of favoritism among some also remains an issue.