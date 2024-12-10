Twitch congratulates Kai Cenat as “Standout Streamer” of the year in 2024 recap

Kai Cenat was named Twitch’s 2024 Standout Streamer after having monumental success with his record-breaking Mafiathon 2 subathon.

Twitch just unloaded its 2024 Recap, featuring the platform’s biggest hits in the streaming world for this year. The statistics were derived from Twitch Chat, an interactive messaging board for streamers.

“From top tags to top categories, epic battles to epic celebrity cameos, video games turning into shows and Brat turning into an emote, this is 2024 according to Twitch Chat,” the platform said.

One of the main categories in Twitch’s 2024 Recap was “Standout Streamers of the Year.” That’s where Kai Cenat swept the competition with 178M hours watched.

X: twitch Twitch users watched Kai Cenat for 178M hours in 2024.

Kai Cenat has record-breaking year on Twitch

Cenat’s streams with the most celebrated celebrities, his McDonald’s collab, and Mafiathon 2 played a huge role in Twitch naming him the top Streamer of the Year.

From his sleepover with Kevin Hart and Druski in June, to streaming with John Cena and Fanum in October, and hanging out with SZA and Lizzo in November, Cenat has had some seriously big names on his channel.

In October, Cenat even teamed up with McDonald’s to help promote the release of their Chicken Big Mac. Not to mention, his 30-day Mafiathon 2 subathon, which broke Twitch’s subscriber record.

During his Mafiathon, Cenat peaked at 728,535 subscribers — more than doubling Ironmous’s record-breaking subscriber count from October.

With such a successful year streaming on Twitch, Cenat was also up for several awards at the 2024 Streamer Awards. Though he lost to IShowSpeed for Streamer of the Year, Cenat won Best Streamed Collab, Best Just Chatting Streamer, and Best Marathon Stream.

After Cenat’s impactful year, he will have to pull out all the stops in 2025 if he wants to be named Twitch’s Standout Streamer again. Fortunately for fans, that means even more celebrity encounters and too-intriguing-to-turn-away livestreams.