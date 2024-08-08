Twitch CEO says Kai Cenat has less ‘aura’ than this one AMP member

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy explained why he thinks Kai Cenat has less ‘aura’ than fellow AMP member Duke Dennis.

Back in 2019, Twitch and YouTube collective AMP (Any Means Possible) was founded by content creators Agent00, Duke Dennis, ImDavisss.

Twitch star Kai Cenat joined the group in 2020, and together they have skyrocketed in popularity to become some of the most popular creators online.

Agent00 brought Twitch CEO Dan Clancy onto his August 7 stream, and Clancy revealed he thinks Duke Dennis has more ‘aura’ than Kai Cenat.

“I agree with you, Duke does have great aura,” said Dan Clancy. “Part of aura is really just about presence, Duke has his presence. He’s just like ‘I’m here and you should be glad I’m here.’ Kai Cenat has energy, but he doesn’t have the same aura as Duke.”

Dan and Agent agreed that Kai does have aura, but it’s “not the same.”

The Twitch CEO continued: “The tricky thing is, you get a certain amount of aura just from being popular. There’s a different aura that you just bring. Kai, he’s like a superstar, right? People know when he’s in the room. The question is, if you don’t know who Kai is… do you still know and remember him?

“Whereas Duke, if you don’t know him, you still feel him. Even if you don’t know he’s a big streamer, he still has a presence.”

People rating their own aura, or the aura of another person, has been the latest viral trend for 2024. Popularized on TikTok, it gauges how “cool” a person is.

This comes just days after Kai Cenat finished his latest soulslike game – Bloodbourne – in just 30 hours on stream.