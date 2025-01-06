Twitch CEO responds to “favoritism” claims after Lacy gets quickly unbanned

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has responded to claims of “favoritism” caused by FaZe Lacy getting quickly unbanned after his account was hacked.

On January 4, FaZe Lacy was streaming on his Twitch channel when his account was suddenly hacked. The hacker took over his broadcast to display inappropriate material, leading to his channel getting banned.

“I am hacked, I have no access to my account and can’t end my stream. Working on it now sorry for anyone who is seeing this disgusting stuff,” he said in a tweet.

It wasn’t long before fellow FaZe member ‘Jasontheween’ was on the phone with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, and Lacy’s channel ended up getting unbanned just over 30 minutes later.

This led to Twitch facing criticism over “favoritism” due to how fast Lacy’s channel was reinstated. Clancy has since responded, saying that he didn’t do anything.

Dan Clancy says Lacy received “no special treatment”

In reply to a post about the incident on X, Clancy clarified what happened while Jason was on the phone.

“For clarity, I did not do anything. Jason told me Lacy’s account had been hacked. I told him to get Lacy to contact his SPM, which Lacy was already doing. (Lacy was talking to them while Jason was talking to me),” he said.

“Twitch was already working to bring the stream down and then re-enable the account. So no special treatment from me.”

Back in 2023, Twitch streamer DavyJones was banned after a hacker suddenly took over his channel, but his profile was reinstated just a few hours later.