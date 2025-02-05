Twitch CEO highlights key reason why streamers prefer Twitch to TikTok and rivals

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has highlighted a key reason as to why streamers are returning to the platform instead of picking rivals like TikTok, YouTube, or Kick.

Over the last few years, Twitch has lost some of their biggest streamers to different platforms. Mixer splashed the cash on Ninja and Shroud at one point, while Kick has thrown the bag at the likes of xQc and Trainwrecks.

However, a number of these exclusivity deals have come to an end in recent months, with streamers returning to Twitch. We’ve seen Courage, LilyPichu, and DrLupo, to name just a few, fire up their streams on the purple platform again.

A handful have kept their options open, though, choosing to multi-stream on different platforms including Twitch. Though, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy believes that the Amazon-owned site will always have an advantage.

Dan Clancy opens up on streamers returning to Twitch

Speaking to FastCompany, Clancy noted the number of streamers returning to Twitch for that “sense of belonging” they have.

“LilyPichu is the best example, because she liked the fact that she was getting this check, but she was so looking forward to the day when the contract ended, because then she could come back,” Clancy said. “It’s because of that sense of belonging and home. That’s not just for their viewers, it’s also for them.

“If there’s a creator you watch on TikTok and they stopped posting content for two weeks, you probably wouldn’t even know. Whereas on Twitch, your affinity is with the creators that you have come to know. That’s one reason why creators that are focused on livestreaming prefer Twitch. People are showing up for them, not just to swipe.”

Twitch Streamers have been returning to Twitch from the likes of YouTube.

In the same interview, Clancy also claimed that Kick had straight up “copied” Twitch’s layout and way of doing things.

“YouTube just made Twitch on YouTube. Facebook just made Twitch on Facebook. Kick downright copied the site,” he said.