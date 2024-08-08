Twitch CEO explains Adin Ross needs to ‘change’ to be unbanned

Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy explained that Adin Ross must show that he has ‘changed’ his content if he wants to be unbanned from the platform.

Ever since Twitch opened appeals for permabanned streamers, many notable names, such as IShowSpeed and JiDion, have reinstated their accounts.

Another streamer has also been pushing to get their Twitch account back, with Adin Ross, who was permabanned in early 2023, pleading to be allowed back on the platform.

Streamer Agent00 asked Clancy if the platform would ever unban Adin, to which he explained the complications that come with such a decision.

Article continues after ad

“The biggest thing is making sure that when we let someone back on that they’re gonna behave in a way on our platform that is consistent with our guidelines… So that’s the biggest thing,” Clancy said in regard to Ross’ permanent ban.

Twitch’s CEO added that Adin needs to prove to the Amazon-backed platform that he has changed his content to fit their guidelines.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve heard a lot of folks say lots of things about Adin in how he’s evolving his content and changing it and whatnot, and the question is, ‘Okay, is that the case?’”

Article continues after ad

When asked how the change will be determined, Clancy said he wouldn’t go into detail about how it is done. However, he used JiDion as an example of a streamer who changed up their content and had their account reinstated.

Saying that the case for unbanning JiDion was “easy” as it was obvious his content had changed in the years since he had been banned.

However, Clancy explained streamers can still be banned depending on their actions on other platforms. For example, if a creator swatted another streamer on Twitter, it would be grounds for a ban.

Article continues after ad

So for now, there’s no further clarity on Ross’ situation, but it’s evident Twitch is willing to welcome him back, if he meets their conditions.