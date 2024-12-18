Twitch called out for celebrating VTubers who don’t stream on platform

Twitch has been called out for celebrating multiple VTubers who have never even streamed on their platform and, instead, only stream on YouTube.

With 2024 quickly coming to an end, plenty of social media platforms have started celebrating the last 12 months. Twitch is one of those that does a recap for users, but also celebrates the creators that stream on the Amazon-owned platform.

They showed plenty of love to Kai Cenat for being the “standout streamer” of the year, with nods also being given to Ironmouse and Caseoh for their successes as well.

Despite congratulating Ironmouse and highlighting the massive VTuber scene on their platform, Twitch has landed themselves in hot water. Why? Well, they shouted out two popular VTubers who have never even streamed on Twitch.

Twitch celebrates VTubers who don’t even stream there

After highlighting VTubers in their own section of the 2024 Twitch recap, the platform went another level up by dedicating some further shoutouts on X/Twitter.

In that, they praised Suisei as the best music VTuber of 2024 and FUWAMOCO as the best overall VTuber of the year. Neither of those stream on Twitch, though, and use YouTube as their home platform.

“Kinda hurtful to intentionally leave out the other winners that DO stream on twitch,” ProjektMelody posted. “Lol even when they try to do something good for vtubers, they screw up smh,” FeFe added.

“At this point, they’re doing it on purpose,” another added. A further commented: “Most of Holo doesn’t even use Twitch. Then there are winners like Melody, Porcelainmaid Jowol or all of Mythos that do and they are excluded from the post…”

Despite attempting to celebrate VTubers, it isn’t the first time that Twitch has landed in hot water with the community.

The Amazon-owned platform has been under fire from VTubers for a while after changing rules that require models to be completely covered.

A number of creators and fans claimed that Twitch “hates” them and that was the reason for the change.