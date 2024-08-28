Twitch apologizes to Vtubers after controversial feature enabled their cameras

Twitch has changed its controversial new ‘Drop Ins’ feature after it accidentally enabled streamers’ cameras, including Vtubers.

Earlier in August, Twitch announced a new way for creators to work together in the form of the Drop Ins feature, where streamers can “knock” on another broadcaster’s channel and ask for a collab.

This feature was widely criticized as being “weird” and unnecessary when streamers already use Discord and other platforms to connect with each other, but some applauded the addition as a way for bigger streamers to help smaller creators.

However, this new tool seems to have caused some headaches for a few creators, resulting in Twitch making a change to how it functions.

In an August 28 post on X, Twitch announced that it had adjusted how webcams work with Drop Ins.

“Based on community feedback, Drop Ins now start with your camera disabled even if your camera was previously setup,” the Amazon-owned platform said. “We apologize to any users, particularly Vtubers, who may have had their camera enabled by accident due to previous functionality.”

Many streamers prefer to be faceless or use avatars rather than showing themselves on camera, suggesting that some of these creators had their faces shown by mistake due to an error with Drop Ins.

Users in the comments were instantly taken aback by this news, with many demanding that Twitch provide an option to opt-out of the feature.

“Do you guys not have a Vtuber testing these things? I think the idea is cool, but that could have been a horrible outcome to any faceless creators,” one said.

“Actually embarrassing for something like this to not have been thought through. On a streaming platform. That hosts Vtubers. Every second. Every hour. Every day,” streamer Moms_den chimed in.

“I’m appalled this actually slipped past any testing of the feature. Did absolutely NO ONE think for a moment maybe it could cause a problem that it tries to turn the camera on by default?” another blasted. “And on a feature we still are asking for the ability to completely opt out of.”

“Why not make the ability as an apt in ability?” echoed someone else. “This doesn’t just effect Vtubers, it also effects EVERYBODY. Not everyone wants this to happen to them, this can VERY EASILY lead to horrific trolling.”

At the time of writing, Twitch hasn’t announced plans to allow users to opt-out of Drop Ins, and this is far from the only issue plaguing users on the purple platform this summer. Earlier, the site announced that it was increasing the price of subs again, this time only on mobile, by a whopping $2.

Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy justified this decision, citing the fact that Apple and Google take 30% of purchases on the mobile app.