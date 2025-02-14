Trainwreck says Kai Cenat “singlehandedly” saved Twitch

Kick streamer Trainwreck praised Kai Cenat for his success, saying the star broadcaster “singlehandedly” saved Twitch from flopping.

Kai Cenat is unquestionably one of the most famous streamers in the world, winning multiple awards and rubbing elbows with a revolving door of A-List celebrities.

From Kevin Hart to John Cena and more, Kai’s streams are almost always worth watching due to special guests, over-the-top activities like gaming marathons or even setting off fireworks in his own room.

Kai has broken records on Twitch, famously becoming the first streamer to accrue 728,535 subscribers — and it’s thanks to his efforts that Trainwreck says Twitch is still relevant today.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most successful streamers.

Trainwreck credits Kai Cenat for “saving” Twitch

During a February 14 Kick stream, Trainwreck gave Kai his flowers while also accusing Twitch of being home to viewbotted broadcasters.

“Kai saved Twitch singlehandedly,” he began. “Without Kai, bro, that platform was just made up of large, viewbotted streamers. There’s like 20-25 English-speaking legitimate ones, don’t get me wrong, but Kai saved that platform.”

Train claimed that Twitch was “in the worst position possible” before Kai’s explosive rise to fame in 2023-2024, accusing the platform of not valuing their biggest streamer in spite of his success.

“Kai saved them, and he doesn’t even know it, bro. Kai has to beg them to get a proper interaction on Twitter with the Twitch team. Kai is responsible for saving the entire platform in my opinion. He held that platform up on his own, on his back.”

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat has some major star power.

Kai’s career has certainly eclipsed that of his fellow streamers, having snagged major brand partnerships with the likes of T-Mobile, McDonald’s and even Chime, on top of being a featured creator with the NBA and streaming at the 2025 Super Bowl.

On top of that, Kai also got an invite to the Grammys, where he got chummy with the likes of Taylor Swift, Will Smith and even Beyonce. Train’s point about Kai’s fame being good for Twitch isn’t out of left field, as the streamer’s star power simply can’t be discounted.

This isn’t the first time Train has lashed out at Twitch, with the streamer previously accusing the platform of “targeting” him with a ban in November 2024.