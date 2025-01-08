TommyInnit slams Mizkif as “worst person” he’s ever met

YouTuber TommyInnit slammed Twitch star Mizkif, labeling him the “worst person” he met during a recent podcast episode.

Tommyinnit and JackManifold uploaded a new episode of their podcast, Shut Up I’m Talking, to discuss the latest happenings around the world.

To celebrate the end of 2024, the YouTube duo’s December 29 episode discussed various things they did over the previous 12 months, like the best podcast moment and people they met that year.

As they discussed the worst people they linked up with during 2024, however, TommyInnit had a lot to say about meeting Twitch star Mizkif.

TommyInnit slams “socially inept” Mizkif

When Jack asked who the worst person Tommy met last year was, he was quick to respond.

“For me, it’s so easy. Mizkif. Pissed me off. Have you ever just hated someone based off nothing?” he asked.

“I had to stand next to him for a bit, and I’ve never just genuinely hated every word and movement someone did. I was also very tired and wanted to see my friends, but I had to see Mizkif. Socially inept Mizkif. He wouldn’t leave me alone when I was clearly giving him all the signals to get him to piss off.

“When I become an actor, and I want to get angry for a role, I’ll picture that interaction [with Mizkif].”

(Topic starts at 23:22)

Mizkif isn’t the first popular influencer that Tommy has publicly shared his thoughts about over the last few months, either.

Back in October, Tommy called out Logan Paul for advertising his drink company, Prime Hydration, while talking to President-elect Donald Trump about the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

Logan quickly responded by posting a screenshot of Tommy’s private messages to him, which sparked quite a bit of backlash towards the YouTuber turned WWE star. After the spat ended, however, Logan revealed on his podcast that the viral argument “hurt” his feelings.