TommyInnit hits back at xQc for calling him “cringe” after insulting Mizkif

TommyInnit has hit back at xQc for calling him “cringe” after the British content creator labeled Twitch star Mizkif the “worst person” he met last year.

On January 8, TommyInnit went viral after claiming that OTK co-founder Mizkif was the “worst person” he had met in 2024.

The British Twitch streamer slammed him as “socially inept” and said he “hated every word and movement” from Mizkif.

Kick star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was quick to join the conversation, putting TommyInnit on blast for his “cringe” overreaction to his meetup with Mizkif. However, just days later, Tommy has hit back at xQc’s comment.

The Brit hit back at xQc in a post on X that shared a screenshot of Lengyel meeting President-elect Donald Trump during his stream with Adin Ross back in August 2024. In the picture, xQc is shaking Trump’s hand while wearing a white t-shirt with his face printed on it.

“To be more cringe than TommyInnit is pretty f**king hard, but you pulled it off pal,” he said.

After Tommy’s initial clip went viral, Mizkif slammed him as “one of the most insufferable people” that he had ever talked to in his entire life.

“I say hello to him, and he gives me the rudest stare you could ever imagine. I’m like, ’What is your f**king problem? What the hell did I do to you, you stupid British f**k?” Mizkif said.

On top of responding to xQc, TommyInnit also shot back at Mizkif for his initial comments.

“You are just really hard to talk to,” he said in a post on X.

Mizkif and xQc are far from the only influencers Tommy has called out over the last year. In late 2024, the popular Minecraft YouTuber had a public dispute with Logan Paul over his promotion of Prime Hydration during a conversation with President-elect Donald Trump.

