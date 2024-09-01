TimTheTatman & DrLupo viewers flock to Twitch as YouTube exclusivity ends

With the YouTube exclusivity contracts of TimTheTatman, DrLupo, and FaZe Swagg all expiring at the same time, the three massive creators have jumped back to streaming on Twitch. For Tim and Lupo who were streaming on both platforms at once, viewers vastly preferred watching on Twitch.

This isn’t a huge surprise considering all of these streamers started on Twitch and signed YouTube exclusivity deals after the fact, but the stats between these two streamers vary wildly.

Article continues after ad

These two have been streaming on YouTube for years, building an audience there and leaving Twitch in the dust for a while to pursue what may have been greener pastures.

However, as the two have made the jump back to Twitch, it’s clear what viewers prefer.

Tim’s viewership had a fairly even split, with around a 60:40 ratio favoring Twitch through his time streaming on both platforms. He also gained thousands of Twitch subs in a matter of minutes as he came back to the platform he gained most of his following on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is despite TimTheTatman being one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, consistently pulling tens of thousands of viewers for big events on the platform. While his viewers prefer Twitch, it isn’t a landslide victory.

DrLupo‘s viewership, however, is a completely different story.

The split here was drastic, with his viewers vastly preferring Twitch over YouTube. The ratio of Twitch viewers to YT ones was in the range of 3:1 or 4:1 over the course of Lupo’s first stream back on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

And, in the case of FaZe Swagg, the third streamer to have their YouTube exclusivity contract expire, he’s dropping YouTube streams entirely in favor of going all-in on Twitch.

While YouTube has been closing the gap on Twitch in terms of livestreaming real estate thanks to huge streamers like IShowSpeed and Ludwig who are still on the platform, Twitch has a clear lead in terms of what platform people prefer to watch their favorite streamer on.

Article continues after ad